Dr. Kam Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kam Lau, MD
Dr. Kam Lau, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from National Defense Medical Center and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4834
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Kam Lau, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1821070632
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Texas Tech University
- National Defense Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Pulmonary Disease
