Overview

Dr. Kam Lie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Friedrich-Schiller-Universitâ€°t Jena Medizinische Fakultâ€°t and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lie works at Baxter Regional Family Clinic in Mountain Home, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.