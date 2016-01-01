Overview

Dr. Kamal Bijanpour, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Bijanpour works at Matrix Integrated Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.