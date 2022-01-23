Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohsali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Bahri Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic PA1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 358-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bohsali is the best Dr around. I trust his judgement and his professionalism is beyond what you would expect. I have consulted with him on a couple issues and his diagnosis is spot on. His office visits are time well spent as he explains in detail. He is always my recommendation.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1811998842
Education & Certifications
- University Health System
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Tulane University
Dr. Bohsali has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohsali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bohsali speaks Arabic and Spanish.
