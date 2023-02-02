Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Long Island Hand Center166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-4263
Long Island Hand Center53 Brentwood Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 427-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Dr. Dagly went above and beyond coming to a hospital he is not currently at, but has Privileges to work at, to perform surgery on an infected finger joint which was very bad. Several calls were made to find a hand surgeon to do the surgery but none wanted to or were available. He not only came within hours of getting the call he did so in a caring and compassionate manner. In all of my dealings with him he is competent, professional, kind and explains everything thoroughly. I would not hesitate to refer a family member or friend to him. It was unsettling for me as a patient to be in a hospital for 9 days and on an IV for 6 weeks after coming home. He was the person I had complete confidence in once he took the case!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts / New England Baptist Hand & Upper Extremity
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Univeristy Miami
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
