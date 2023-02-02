Overview of Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD

Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Dagly works at Long Island Hand Center in Huntington, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

