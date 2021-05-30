See All Family Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Demetry works at BJC Medical Group at South County in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BJC Medical Group at South County
    4438 Telegraph Rd # 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 742-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 30, 2021
I had a relatively minor problem, but I was very pleased with Dr. Demetry's treatment and his explanations. There was a wait of an hour-and-a-half before the doctor saw me at the TAUC clinic in South County, but I don't consider this the doctor's fault.
Raymond C Zimmermann — May 30, 2021
About Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174548549
Education & Certifications

  • Deaconess Hosp
  • Deaconess Hosp
  • Alexandria U
