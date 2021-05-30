Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demetry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Demetry works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group at South County4438 Telegraph Rd # 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 742-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a relatively minor problem, but I was very pleased with Dr. Demetry's treatment and his explanations. There was a wait of an hour-and-a-half before the doctor saw me at the TAUC clinic in South County, but I don't consider this the doctor's fault.
About Dr. Kamal Demetry, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174548549
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hosp
- Deaconess Hosp
- Alexandria U

