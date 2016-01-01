See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Kamal Kassem, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kamal Kassem, MD

Dr. Kamal Kassem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Dr. Kassem works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Dr. Kassem's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine
913 North Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
About Dr. Kamal Kassem, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073049516
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kamal Kassem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kassem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kassem works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kassem’s profile.

Dr. Kassem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

