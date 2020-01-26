Dr. Kamal Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Khalil, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Chldns-U Hosp|Ny Polyclin|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Alate Health in Houston1213 Hermann Dr Ste 255, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-4069Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khalil literally saved my life. I had a leak in my chest cavity after a lymphatic gland was nicked during a CABG (performed at a different hospital) causing the leak to continually refill my chest cavity. I shall always be eternally grateful for him and his skills!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1396939070
Education & Certifications
- Chldns-U Hosp|Ny Polyclin|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
