Dr. Kamal Kotak, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Kotak, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Kotak works at
Locations
Northwest Orthopaedic Surgery8901 Activity Rd Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kamal Kotak, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Arabic
- 1356571681
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Kotak works at
