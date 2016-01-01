Overview of Dr. Kamal Masri, MD

Dr. Kamal Masri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Masri works at WK Lung Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiolitis, Respiratory Management and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.