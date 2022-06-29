See All Family Doctors in Bluffton, SC
Dr. Kamal Patel, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Palmetto Medical Group in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Medical Group
    4818 BLUFFTON PKWY, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 706-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaufort Memorial Hospital
  • Candler Hospital
  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Patel for over 10 years now. He is intelligent, kind, efficient, answers all your questions, is thorough, and I trust him completely. The staff is also great. I have been able to get help by phone or, if needed, they try to fit you in the schedule for an urgent visit. Communications are excellent, especially now that he is affiliated with the Beaufort Memorial Hospital system.
    Nancy B Austin — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kamal Patel, MD
    About Dr. Kamal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386748408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barberton Citizens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barberton Citizens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Palmetto Medical Group in Bluffton, SC. View the full address on Dr. Patel's profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

