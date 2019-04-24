Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD
Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Pohar works at
Dr. Pohar's Office Locations
Ohio State University Eye Physicians and Surgeons915 Olentangy River Rd Fl 3, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-5635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pohar is highly recommended by those who actually work with him and know him. I was very scared but after talking and working with him, found him to be above the norm of fantastic doctors. I feel totally confident that he is the guy I want treating my bladder cancer. He is warm, caring and has the best possible bedside manner in a field where there i lots of anxiety. I will stick with him through out my ordeal and know that he has all the talent required to get me through this ordeal. His staff is wonderful as well. If the good Lord wills my recovery, then this is the guy I want down here working on it.
About Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952350985
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohar works at
Dr. Pohar has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.