Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD

Urology
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD

Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Pohar works at Ohio State University Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pohar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State University Eye Physicians and Surgeons
    915 Olentangy River Rd Fl 3, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-5635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD

    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pohar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pohar works at Ohio State University Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pohar’s profile.

    Dr. Pohar has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

