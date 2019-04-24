Overview of Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD

Dr. Kamal Pohar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.



Dr. Pohar works at Ohio State University Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.