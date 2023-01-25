Dr. Shemisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal Shemisa, MD
Dr. Kamal Shemisa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Cardiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 569-6647
Mccullough Hyde Memorial Hosp Labs110 N Poplar St, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 745-9800
Trihealth Heart Institute6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-2400
Trihealth Heart Institute Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 4300, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 745-9800
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
I dont understand the comments about Dr Shemisa. I have always found him to be very personable, warm and a complete gentleman. He listens to my concerns, answers all my questions in details and takes time to explain treatment recommendations etc. I find him to be very thorough, cautious but conservative in his approach to treatment. He is a very very good physician. I would recommend him to friends and family.
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
