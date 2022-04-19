Dr. Kamal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamal Singh, MD
Dr. Kamal Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Kamal K Singh MD712 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 208-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh and his staff are excellent! He has a wealth of knowledge and always takes the time and dedication to provide outstanding care for my children. I trust him and his judgement and am a physician myself.
About Dr. Kamal Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164438107
Education & Certifications
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
