Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD

Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.

Dr. Taslimi works at Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A. in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taslimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A.
    5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-5442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2020
    My daughter has been seeing Dr. Taslimi for 10 years now. He was with me from the day she was born. I travel an hour to stay with his office. He is a very smart and compassionate doctor.
    Danielle — Aug 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD
    About Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093728040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Taslimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taslimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Taslimi works at Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A. in Oakland Park, FL.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taslimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

