Overview of Dr. Kamal Ummed, MD

Dr. Kamal Ummed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Ummed works at Georgia Cancer Specialists Affiliated With Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.