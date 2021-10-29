Overview of Dr. Kamala Foster, MD

Dr. Kamala Foster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Foster Medical Care Intrnl Mdcn in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.