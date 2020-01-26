Overview of Dr. Kamala Littleton, MD

Dr. Kamala Littleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Littleton works at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Nottingham, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.