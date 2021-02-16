Overview

Dr. Kamala Rajupet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Natrona Heights, PA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rajupet works at Wca Upmc Orange Natrona Hts in Natrona Heights, PA with other offices in New Kensington, PA, Monroeville, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.