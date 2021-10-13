Dr. Kamala Saha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamala Saha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamala Saha, MD
Dr. Kamala Saha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha's Office Locations
- 1 240 W Thomas Rd Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-7808
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The appointment was on time. Dr. Saha spent plenty of time with me, asking questions as well as answering them. She seemed very knowledgeable about my condition and recommended a course of action. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kamala Saha, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1013144666
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saha has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saha.
