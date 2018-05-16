See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras University.

Dr. Tamirisa works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 634-3290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective

Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2018
    I was very impressed with Dr. Tamirisa. She took the time needed to explain my condition and her recommendation. She is very kind and friendly but professional. She has character.
    Terren Bichard — May 16, 2018
    About Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English
    • 1861490955
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    • Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras University
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamirisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamirisa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamirisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamirisa works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tamirisa’s profile.

    Dr. Tamirisa has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamirisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamirisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamirisa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamirisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamirisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

