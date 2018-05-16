Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamirisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras University.
Dr. Tamirisa works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia11970 N Central Expy Ste 540, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 634-3290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Tamirisa. She took the time needed to explain my condition and her recommendation. She is very kind and friendly but professional. She has character.
About Dr. Kamala Tamirisa, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1861490955
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamirisa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamirisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamirisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamirisa has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamirisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamirisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamirisa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamirisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamirisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.