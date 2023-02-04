Overview of Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD

Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.



Dr. Aderibigbe works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Clive, IA and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.