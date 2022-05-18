Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Lpg Cardiology - Healthpark Commons16261 Bass Rd Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6410
- 2 1625 N Campbell Ave Rm 6420D, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 625-5797
Lee Pharmacy 723450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 424-1449Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh was very compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.