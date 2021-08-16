Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankhala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD
Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Dr Sampurnar Nand Med Coll and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sankhala works at
Dr. Sankhala's Office Locations
-
1
Tower Hematology9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
-
2
Cedars Sinai's The Angeles Clinic and Research Center11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 582-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sankhala?
My wife has been a patient of Dr Sankhala for several years. We contacted him for a second opinion and are very glad that we did. He is a careful listener, very professional and wise. His knowledge base amazes me. He treats us as friends and we felt confident with his kind way of providing excellent care.
About Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Marwari and Punjabi
- 1225214174
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
- Dr Sampurnar Nand Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sankhala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sankhala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sankhala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sankhala works at
Dr. Sankhala has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sankhala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sankhala speaks Hindi, Marwari and Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankhala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankhala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.