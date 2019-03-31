Overview of Dr. Kamalesh Shah, MD

Dr. Kamalesh Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Garden State Medical Group in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.