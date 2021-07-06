Overview

Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes.



Dr. Singh works at Round Rock Office in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.