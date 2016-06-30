Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukergee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD
Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Mukergee's Office Locations
Dr. Mukergee, MD7392 Magnolia Ave # 2711, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 364-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MUkergee is a great doctor but I do really hate she is never in the office anymore
About Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1740398536
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- M.Y. Hospital
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukergee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukergee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukergee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukergee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukergee.
