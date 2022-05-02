Dr. Kambeez Berenji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambeez Berenji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kambeez Berenji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Woodbridge Internal Medicine PC2022 Opitz Blvd Ste B, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (571) 398-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Dr. Berenji is highly knowledgeable and professional, and is staff is helpful, friendly, and also very professional.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326011958
- St. Vincent Hospital and Care Group, Interventional Cardiology 2005-2006
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
