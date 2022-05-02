Overview

Dr. Kambeez Berenji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Berenji works at Polaris Heart & Vascular in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.