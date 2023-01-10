Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Urology Institute of the South Bay23600 Telo Ave Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 534-8400
- 2 22525 Maple Ave Ste 106, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (818) 937-9969
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-4750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr Kambiz Dardashti and Genesis Healthcare Partners to anyone in need of Urology related medical care. Dr Dardashti is an excellent physician who truly cares about his patients. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures and test results and is always willing to answer any questions or concerns. His referrals to other specialists have consistently been of high quality. In my experience as a patient of Dr Dardashti for the past 5 years, he has always provided exceptional medical care and has demonstrated a true dedication to ensuring my health and well-being. I am confident that anyone who chooses to see Dr Dardashti and Genesis Healthcare Partners will receive the same high level of care and attention.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Dardashti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dardashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
