Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD

Urology
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD

Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Dardashti works at Genesis Healthcare Partners in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dardashti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Institute of the South Bay
    23600 Telo Ave Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 534-8400
  2. 2
    22525 Maple Ave Ste 106, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 937-9969
  3. 3
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 517-4750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I would highly recommend Dr Kambiz Dardashti and Genesis Healthcare Partners to anyone in need of Urology related medical care. Dr Dardashti is an excellent physician who truly cares about his patients. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures and test results and is always willing to answer any questions or concerns. His referrals to other specialists have consistently been of high quality. In my experience as a patient of Dr Dardashti for the past 5 years, he has always provided exceptional medical care and has demonstrated a true dedication to ensuring my health and well-being. I am confident that anyone who chooses to see Dr Dardashti and Genesis Healthcare Partners will receive the same high level of care and attention.
    Paul — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073567434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dardashti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dardashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dardashti works at Genesis Healthcare Partners in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dardashti’s profile.

    Dr. Dardashti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dardashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

