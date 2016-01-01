Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafourian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tehran University (Iran) and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1679733620
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Tehran University (Iran)
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Ghafourian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghafourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghafourian has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghafourian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghafourian speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafourian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafourian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.