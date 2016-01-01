Overview

Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tehran University (Iran) and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer.



Dr. Ghafourian works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.