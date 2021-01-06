Dr. Kambiz Hannani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Hannani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Spine Specialty Institute1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 209, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 939-5900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Years and years ago when he first started he is the absolute best!!! I would recommend him now as I did long ago I’ve had no problems!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083782478
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Hannani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.