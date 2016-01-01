Dr. Jahanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kambiz Jahanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Kambiz Jahanian, MD
Dr. Kambiz Jahanian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Jahanian works at
Dr. Jahanian's Office Locations
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 491-9400
Faisal Tai7877 Willow Chase Blvd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 869-4818
Utmb301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-0770Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Kambiz Jahanian, MD
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
