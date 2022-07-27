Overview of Dr. Kambiz Vahabzadeh, MD

Dr. Kambiz Vahabzadeh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Vahabzadeh works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Nep in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.