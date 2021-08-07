See All Cardiologists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Kambiz Yazdani, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (51)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kambiz Yazdani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universitetet I Oslo, Det Medisinske Fakultet and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Yazdani works at NOVA Cardiovascular Care in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NOVA Cardiovascular Care
    1990 Old Bridge Rd Ste 201, Woodbridge, VA 22192 (703) 492-6822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Imaging Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 07, 2021
    Dr. Yazdani has been my cardiologist for several years. He is such an awesome doctor. Very personable, friendly and attentive.
    Sheila Nixon — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Kambiz Yazdani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Norwegian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578510715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center-Cardiology
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rjukan Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universitetet I Oslo, Det Medisinske Fakultet
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF OSLO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kambiz Yazdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yazdani works at NOVA Cardiovascular Care in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Yazdani’s profile.

    Dr. Yazdani has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yazdani speaks French, Norwegian, Persian and Spanish.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

