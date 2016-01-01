Dr. Kamei Tolba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamei Tolba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamei Tolba, MD
Dr. Kamei Tolba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Ca San Diego Medical Center - Internal Medicine/pediatrics
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolba's Office Locations
- 1 499 N El Camino Real Ste B100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4511
-
2
Children's Primary Care Med Grp Inc12395 El Camino Real Ste 219, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 793-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolba?
About Dr. Kamei Tolba, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1144221763
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca San Diego Medical Center - Internal Medicine/pediatrics
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolba speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.