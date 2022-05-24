Dr. Kamel Brakta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamel Brakta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamel Brakta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Brakta works at
Locations
-
1
WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brakta?
Dr. Brakta was very through and kind during the clinic visit. He explained everything clearly and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend him for any general surgery needs.
About Dr. Kamel Brakta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1104087634
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brakta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brakta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brakta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brakta works at
Dr. Brakta has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brakta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Brakta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.