Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD

Neurology
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD

Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Elzawahry works at Brain and Spine Specialists in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elzawahry's Office Locations

  1. 1

  1. 1
    Brain & Spine Specialists
    2202 State Ave Ste 201, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 332-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1659331767
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Oxford University Oxford
    • Ain Shams University
    • Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamel Elzawahry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elzawahry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elzawahry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elzawahry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elzawahry works at Brain and Spine Specialists in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elzawahry’s profile.

    Dr. Elzawahry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elzawahry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Elzawahry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elzawahry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elzawahry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elzawahry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

