Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD

Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Hatahet works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatahet's Office Locations

    Nephrology Associates, MD, PC
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235417023
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
    • UM Charles Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamel Hatahet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatahet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatahet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatahet works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hatahet’s profile.

    Dr. Hatahet has seen patients for Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatahet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hatahet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatahet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatahet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatahet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

