Overview of Dr. Kameshwari Yerra, MD

Dr. Kameshwari Yerra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Yerra works at Sterling Physicians in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.