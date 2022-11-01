Overview of Dr. Kameswari Lakshmi, MD

Dr. Kameswari Lakshmi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Lakshmi works at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.