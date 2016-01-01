Overview

Dr. Kameswari Maganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maganti works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.