Dr. Kami Barry, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Barry works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.