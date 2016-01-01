Overview of Dr. Kami Larsen, MD

Dr. Kami Larsen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.



Dr. Larsen works at Henderson Family Health Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.