Dr. Kami Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kami Larsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Kami Larsen, MD
Dr. Kami Larsen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Larsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Nevada98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 868-0327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?
About Dr. Kami Larsen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760403455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.