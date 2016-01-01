Overview

Dr. Kamica Lewis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.