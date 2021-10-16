Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhyieddeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Muhyieddeen works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Cardiology Group, San Bernardino, CA1800 Western Ave Ste 302, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 713-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhyieddeen?
Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen is definitely my favorite doctor. I had to undergo an angiogram due to an abnormal stress test. I normally have horrible medical anxiety. Knowing that Dr. Muhyieddeen was the physician performing the angiogram put me at ease as I know how careful and knowledgeable he Is. He truly is a special person. Genuinely caring and understanding. He came to see me prior to me going into the CATH lab for the procedure to check in with me and assure me that everything would be okay. The procedure was a breeze. And fortunately my arteries were clear. I am beyond fortunate for the results and extremely lucky to have him as my cardiologist. I cannot say enough about what an excellent cardiologist and person Dr. Muhyieddeen is. I highly recommend him to anyone. He truly is one of a kind. THANKS DR. MUHYIEDDEEN FOR YOIR KINDNESS, CARING AND EXCELLENT CARE. ?
About Dr. Kamil Muhyieddeen, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467773176
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhyieddeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhyieddeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhyieddeen works at
Dr. Muhyieddeen speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhyieddeen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhyieddeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhyieddeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhyieddeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.