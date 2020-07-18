Overview of Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD

Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.



Dr. Agayeva works at Advanced OBGYN in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.