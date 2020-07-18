Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agayeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD
Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY.
Dr. Agayeva's Office Locations
Steadfast Specifics Inc1725 E 12th St Ste 301, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1909
- 2 629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 744-0392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor that is gifted and experienced ?? Doctor Agayeva is an incredible doctor that delivered both of my babies. Let me start with: thank you million times! Both of my pregnancies weren’t easy and she just kept saying not to worry. If not for her, I would have a c-section with both. She made sure my baby’s health and my own was a priority. Talented doctor with decades of experience. I didn’t read any reviews before making an appointment because many of my girlfriends were her patients and all of them were happy with every visit. Starting with the receptionists and nurses and ending with the way she handles every situation = A+++++ and only THE BEST EXPERIENCE
About Dr. Kamila Agayeva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457364804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agayeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agayeva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agayeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agayeva has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agayeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agayeva speaks Russian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Agayeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agayeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agayeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agayeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.