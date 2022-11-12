Dr. Kamila Malinowska, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamila Malinowska, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Malinowska's Office Locations
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC6700 Crosswinds Dr N Ste 200A, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 349-6890
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC8200 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 101, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 231-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice,knowagable, expalins very well. Amzing.. so happy that I found her.
About Dr. Kamila Malinowska, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish
- 1013376763
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinowska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinowska accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinowska speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinowska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinowska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.