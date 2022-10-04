Overview of Dr. Kamini Shah, MD

Dr. Kamini Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Shah works at Northwell Health at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.