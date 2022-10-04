Dr. Kamini Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamini Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamini Shah, MD
Dr. Kamini Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Northwell Health at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Ste A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I just started, don't yet know the conclusion, I'll keep you posted. So far, WOW! What a caring, sincere, knowledgeable Dr! Generous w/ her time!
About Dr. Kamini Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194955518
Education & Certifications
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.