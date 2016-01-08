Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD
Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma's Office Locations
-
1
Community Health Center of Lubbock3502 9th St Ste 280, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 791-5537
- 2 3601 4th St Stop 8340, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varma?
She delivered both of my kids, she was always explaining the possibilities of my pregnancies when I saw her
About Dr. Kamlesh Varma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730193038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.