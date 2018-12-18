Dr. Kamna Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamna Malhotra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Allentown Associates Psychiatry401 N 17th St Ste 304, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 820-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
One of THE best psychiatrist we saw both for my Dads depression and my dtrs problems. God sent. Had seen various Psychiatric teams at Penn and in Manhattan but worth every bit would wait for ever to this amazing doctor.
About Dr. Kamna Malhotra, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
